Traditional Caldo Verde Recipe: Easy 5-Ingredient Portuguese Green Soup Recipe That's Ready in 30 Minutes

Let me tell you a bit about my in-laws. My mother-in-law is the queen of marinades . . . she marinates everything! Just like her, I love a good marinade, but unlike her, I love some spicy heat in mine. Now, about my father-in-law. Flank steak is his favorite thing to cook, especially on the grill, but when his daughter married a chef, he started questioning his grilling skills. Michael, trust me: You are a fabulous grill master (now it’s in writing)—I’m here to tell you that if you know how to do something well, never question it! Here’s my stick-to-what-I-know spin on my mother-in-law’s marinade, and I hope you love it. If you prefer a spicier flavor, add more jalapeños. By the way, the “zippy sauce” I serve on the side can go on everything. (Maybe not on ice cream—but prove me wrong!) It’s also a great vegan option to add interest to any side dish. It goes beautifully on tofu, eggplant, or quinoa, and I’m sure you’ll find even more killer combos for its use.