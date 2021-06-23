Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Traditional Caldo Verde Recipe: Easy 5-Ingredient Portuguese Green Soup Recipe That's Ready in 30 Minutes

By 807 Tips
Posted by 
30Seconds
30Seconds
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Caldo verde is a traditional Portuguese soup made with potatoes, sausage and greens. Serve this hearty Portuguese green soup recipe with bread. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large soup pot. Add the onions and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Add the sausage and cook until browned,...

30seconds.com
Community Policy
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldo Verde#Salt And Pepper#The Greens#Portuguese#Sausage#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesruneatrepeat.com

Easy 3 Ingredient Yogurt Popsicles Recipe

Easy Three Ingredient Yogurt Popsicles that you can make in three different ways! Try this light, family friendly summer treat recipe and let me know what flavor is your favorite. Summer is here and I’m excited to enjoy all the things this season has to offer – long days, beach...
Recipesfoxwilmington.com

Chef Ryan Scott’s recipe for an easy marinated flank steak

Let me tell you a bit about my in-laws. My mother-in-law is the queen of marinades . . . she marinates everything! Just like her, I love a good marinade, but unlike her, I love some spicy heat in mine. Now, about my father-in-law. Flank steak is his favorite thing to cook, especially on the grill, but when his daughter married a chef, he started questioning his grilling skills. Michael, trust me: You are a fabulous grill master (now it’s in writing)—I’m here to tell you that if you know how to do something well, never question it! Here’s my stick-to-what-I-know spin on my mother-in-law’s marinade, and I hope you love it. If you prefer a spicier flavor, add more jalapeños. By the way, the “zippy sauce” I serve on the side can go on everything. (Maybe not on ice cream—but prove me wrong!) It’s also a great vegan option to add interest to any side dish. It goes beautifully on tofu, eggplant, or quinoa, and I’m sure you’ll find even more killer combos for its use.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Layered Taco Dip Recipe

Layered taco dip is a staple for any kind of party. Whether you're serving it at a child's birthday, a barbecue, as a side for a big game, or even just on a good old Taco Tuesday, this layered dip has so many beautiful ingredients to satisfy any cravings you might have. What could be better than refried beans, guac, sour cream, and cheese? Not to mention the fact that there are a few other items, like taco seasoning and diced green chilies, that give it a little kick. Trust us when we tell you that the flavors in this recipe are incredible. We also love the fact that you get a little bit of everything in each and every scoop. Another plus? It only takes five minutes of your time to make.
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Easy smoothie bowl recipes

Looking for an acai smoothie bowl recipe? Want to make a healthy berry smoothie bowl? Check out our ideas below, or try our smoothie recipes here. Start your day with one of our healthy breakfast recipes, including muffins, pancakes and smoothies. Best smoothie bowl recipes. Mango smoothie bowl. Mango and...
Recipesrecipes.net

Easy Crabmeat Shooters Quintana Recipe

Brimming with Mexican flavors, level up your party spread with this easy recipe that serves crabmeat shooters with refreshing cucumbers and a spicy sauce. In a large pitcher or bowl, combine all ingredients except crab and cucumber. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. To serve, place chunks of crabmeat...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Copycat O'Charley's Loaded Potato Soup Recipe

As a registered dietician, chef and recipe developer, Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness tends to promote lighter, healthier, and vegetable-heavy dishes. But she also knows that at times, taste is what matters above all else. That, and the wonderful satisfaction that comes from a rich, filling soup like this copycat of O'Charley's beloved loaded potato soup. "This recipe is decadent," Carli allows, but it's more than worth the nearly 500 calories per serving listed on O'Charley's own site, which explains why Carli also says, "I love this as a complete lunch. You do not need much with this recipe as it is very hearty."
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Easy Tom Kha Gai Thai Soup Recipe: A Chef In Thailand Shares Her Recipe for Savory Thai Chicken Coconut Milk Soup

Tom Kha Gai is a savory coconut milk soup from Thailand that's loaded with chicken and Thai herbs. I learned how to make it by taking a cooking class from a chef in Thailand, who showed us how to make her easy, delicious recipe. Your taste buds simply won't believe what they're experiencing! This is definitely an exotic recipe, but it's very easy to make and ready in about 20 minutes. Just check out my video!
RecipesThe Guardian

Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for courgette, pea and asparagus soup

I probably don’t need to explain the merits of soup to a nation of soup lovers, but what I enjoy about it is that, like jam, perfume and a photograph, it has the power to capture a moment or a season in a pure way and, much like a cup of tea, the ability to make you feel calmer and braver. And, as with anything that is good and simple, it can give you the sense that happiness is not just about the big things in life, but also the small ones, such as fresh bread, a sunny day … or a bowl of soup.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

The Best Baba Ganoush Recipe: A Chef Shares Her Savory Recipe for Creamy Delicious Buttered Eggplant Dip

Baba ganoush is a delicious appetizer or side dish of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern origin made with aubergines (eggplant), tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, pine nuts and plenty of garlic. There are so many ways to prepare aubergine, but my favorite is this smokey, rich and creamy eggplant dip hailing from areas of Mesopotamia. Serve with flatbread and a variety of freshly cut raw vegetables. Also delicious on roasted meats.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Mushroom Tacos With Guacamole Recipe

When you're in a pinch or on a time crunch, it's really important to have a few quick recipes that you can count on to whip up easily. There aren't a lot of dinners that are as easy and satisfying as homemade tacos. Tacos aren't just yummy — they are a meal that will make everyone really happy to see on the menu. It's for this reason we recommend keeping a packet of corn tortillas stashed in the fridge. This way, you will always be able to put this dish together any night of the week when you want to make a quick meal right at home without much fuss.
RecipesPosted by
newschain

Green banana and saltfish recipe

“I love the simplicity of this dish,” says food writer Vanessa Bolosier. “In Guadeloupe, the people you’ll see ordering this for their lunch are often the big guys: truck drivers, builders, people with tough jobs working under the very hot Caribbean sun. “Ti’ punch is de rigueur with this dish....
30Seconds

Decadent 4-Ingredient Chocolate Truffles Recipe: A Chocolate Recipe Worth Sharing

Get your truffles on by making this easy chocolate truffle recipe. You can make them all with your favorite coating or make a variety. Just don't forget to share. 4 ounces semi-sweet baking chocolate, broken up and melted. 2 teaspoons vanilla. optional coatings: ground walnuts, cocoa powder, flaked coconut, sprinkles,...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Mashed

Easy Turkey Tetrazzini Recipe

The origin of tetrazzini is hazy. Most people think of as Italian, but despite likely being named after an Italian opera singer, according to Memorie di Angelina, tetrazzini is surprisingly believed to have originated far from the Mediterranean coastline. The most famous story about its origins goes back to chef Ernest Arbogast when he worked at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California (a city where singer Luisa Tetrazzini lived for a while). Others believe that an Italian chef masterminded the dish at the New York Knickerbocker Hotel to celebrate one of Tetrazzini's performances. Whoever created the dish, the famous opera singer will forever be its face thanks to an apparent trend in the late 19th and early 20th centuries that involved naming dishes after celebrities.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

The Best Quinoa Kale Salad Recipe: This Kale & Quinoa Salad Recipe Is So Delicious, No One Will Believe It's That Good for You

Kale and quinoa? I know what you're thinking – sure, it may be healthy, but it can't possibly taste very good. But this is not just another kale or quinoa salad. This easy and delicious recipe combines unexpected ingredients and textures, plus an amazing avocado dressing that is to die for. I made it for a dinner party the other night and everyone asked me for the recipe. Best part? It's super simple and ready in about 30 minutes. It truly is the best quinoa kale salad ever!