Park Falls, WI

Assembly Passes Bill to Help Save Rapids, Park Falls Paper Mills

wxpr.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill designed to save two shuttered paper mills. The bill passed Tuesday would make available a $50 million loan to a cooperative that wants to buy the Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids and make a $15 million loan for a cooperative working to purchase the Park Falls paper mill. The money would come from federal coronavirus relief money. The bill came after a year of discussion with state, local and federal officials about how to save the Verso mill, which closed in June 2020 after more than a hundred years of operation. It employed 900 people. As recently as a few years ago, the Park Falls mill employed more than 300 people. Gov. Tony Evers had proposed a similar loan program earlier this year. But on Tuesday night, he expressed disappointment that the Assembly failed to consider an amendment Evers says would ensure the loan meets federal requirements.

www.wxpr.org
