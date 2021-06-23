Cancel
Wisconsin State

Biden Plans to Visit Wisconsin Next Week

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden plans to travel to southwestern Wisconsin next week to discuss agriculture and rural economies. Biden plans to be joined for the June 29 visit by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the former governor of Iowa. The White House says more details about the trip would be released later. The trip will be Biden’s second to the state this year. He was in Milwaukee in February where he taped a CNN town hall broadcast. Biden won Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes over former President Donald Trump.

