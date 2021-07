GoPro recently opened its API for the HERO9 Black — making it much simpler for third-party developers to integrate the HERO9 Black into their products. This isn’t the first time GoPro has let third-party developers use its software. In 2016, GoPro launched the GoPro Developer Program. The program allows third-party developers to integrate their products into their own developments. It was an intriguing move that led to a couple of unique integrations, like a BMW integration that allowed you to control a GoPro camera using the BMW M Laptimer app. However, this time around, companies don’t have an official partnership with GoPro. So all developers can integrate the HERO9 Black without filling out an application or getting approval from GoPro.