Conan O'Brien Greets Fans, Jokes About Final TBS Show and HBO Max Project

TMZ.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConan O'Brien's going out on a high note ... at least with us, because he took time to drop some hilarious material about his final show on TBS and his future endeavors. The late-night talk show host was leaving Largo late Tuesday night -- he's been recording the final week of "Conan" episodes live at the popular club -- and as he was signing autographs and taking selfies with fans ... he joked about the pressure to live up to the hype ... finally, after 28 years.

Seth Rogen got Conan O'Brien to smoke a joint on TV during his last week on TBS

With just a few shows left for Conan on TBS, one of the final interviews was with actor Seth Rogen on Tuesday. And since host Conan O’Brien has some upcoming free time on his hands with the show ending, he asked Rogen for some ideas on ways to pass the time. And Rogen, who owns his own cannabis company, was quick to suggest that O’Brien “try smoking a lot of weed for a long time.”
Primetimer

Andy Richter on whether he'll be part of Conan O'Brien's HBO Max show: "I don't know"

Richter discussed his 19 years as Conan's sidekick -- 7 years on Late Night and 12 years on The Tonight Show and Conan -- in an interview with The New York Times. In addition to discussing his role, Richter was also asked about whether he'll join Conan on his future HBO Max endeavor. "I don’t know," says Richter. "It’s very much up in the air and I don’t know how much I can say about that. But I can say there’s been a difference of opinion about what the next thing will be. Just as a kindness, Conan has said to people, I don’t know. He’s not making promises he can’t keep. I’m auditioning and it’s freeing up my schedule. So it’ll give me more opportunity to do some stuff. I mean, if there’s still an Andy Richter market out there. For the most part, I am calm about it. Because I have enough people that tell me I’ll be fine and I choose to believe them. Definitely, there’s part of me that’s like, oh no, what if on tomorrow’s showbiz menu there’s an Andy Richter and everyone goes, ehhh, I’ll have the fish?" Richter will still be connected to Conan O'Brien via the Team Coco-produced podcast The Three Questions with Andy Richter, which he began hosting two years ago. Richter was also asked if being a late-night sidekick was the perfect role for him. "It all makes sense when you look back at it," says Richter. "I was the morale keeper, the kid in the family that made sure everybody was OK and kept the mood light when things were tough. Then I got into improv where it’s not about you — you share the experience and everybody pitches in and no one’s more important than anyone else. Then I got on this show where I was surrendering myself to the situation. And being there if needed. It suits me in many ways. I’ve lived a reactive life. But that’s not the way to make things happen. I’m now at a point where I’m like, maybe that’s just who I am. My ambition will be looking for situations in which to do my part. Not necessarily to grab the world by the throat and scream my name into its face. But that being said, I’m older, I’m calmer. If I were to move off-camera and just start telling stories and making TV shows, I think I’d be OK with that. I wouldn’t have to worry about how I look. I wouldn’t have to worry about getting old. I wouldn’t have to worry about this double chin. That’s an ongoing process, my tortured relationship with the notion of my own authorship. Me as an auteur is something that I’ve always thought, I should do that. It’s like the elliptical gathering dust out in my garage. Yeah, I should do that."
Newsweek

Paul Rudd's Running Joke on Conan O'Brien Explained

Paul Rudd appeared on Conan O'Brien's talk show for perhaps the final time last night and continued a tradition between the pair that stretches back 17 years. Gatecrashing Bill Hader's appearance on Conan, Rudd came out to prank O'Brien and the audience by playing a bizarre clip of the 80s movie Mac and Me not once, but twice.
Daily Dot

Paul Rudd pulls final ‘Mac and Me’ prank on Conan O’Brien

Conan O’Brien is ending his long-running late-night show on TBS on June 24, but before O’Brien takes his final bow, Paul Rudd couldn’t resist pulling the rug from him one last time. Rudd is known for many things—Ant-Man, playing the heartthrob in Clueless, his apparent lack of aging, and being...
Jack Black Brings The Thunder To CONAN’s Final Episode - CONAN on TBS

Jack Black won’t let a sprained ankle stop him from being the best guest late night guest of all-time. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...
Conan Shows Off His Jeggings - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 12/2/10) Conan makes good on his promise to wear jeggings. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes of CONAN on TBS, visit http://teamcoco.com/video. Get...
Conan O'Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conan O’Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment. “Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that,...
Why is Conan O’Brien’s TBS Show Ending After 11 Years?

Why is Conan O’Brien’s TBS Show Ending After 11 Years?. Conan on TBS is wrapping up this summer, bringing Conan O’Brien’s nearly three-decade run as a late-night host to a close. The former Simpsons writer’s TBS show, which aired for 11 years and was his third late-night show, is coming to an end.
Jordan Schlansky’s Final CONAN Appearance - CONAN on TBS

Conan won’t leave the Largo until he gets an answer to the question that has bedeviled him for years: what the f*ck does Jordan do?. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D.
With the Help of Homer Simpson, Conan O’Brien Says Goodbye to His TBS Show and Late Night

Thursday night (June 24th) marked the end of Conan O'Brien's run as a late-night television host, the last 11 years with cable network TBS. I assume like many people in O'Brien's target demographic, I actually forgot that tonight was his last show until highlights started showing up on social media after 10 p.m. The lack of top-of-mind awareness for his show most likely played a role in its reduction from a one-hour show to a 30-minute show in January 2019, just two years before its demise.
‘Conan’ Finale: Guest Jack Black Shows Up Injured, While Conan O’Brien Celebrates the ‘Intersection of Smart and Stupid’

Conan O’Brien ended his 11-year run on TBS’ “Conan” by touting the “intersection between smart and stupid.” And that’s why, perhaps it was all too appropriate that final guest Jack Black wound up on stage wearing a walking boot for a sprained ankle — an injury he received while rehearsing a song and dance number he had planned for O’Brien’s finale.
Conan O’Brien Smokes Up With Seth Rogen As His Time With TBS Late-Night Show Winds Down

On Tuesday’s episode of Conan, Conan O’Brien sought some life advice from actor-producer Seth Rogen. “You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are,” the late-night host observed. “I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly—I’m not even kidding—I don’t really know what to do with downtime.”
Extra Extra: A Fond Farewell To Conan O’Brien's Show

Extra Extra: A Fond Farewell To Conan O'Brien's Show