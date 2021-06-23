Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Here's The Deal With A-Rod's Dating Life After His Split From J.Lo

Elite Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of fish in the sea. But after landing (and losing) a catch like J.Lo, Alex Rodriguez has had all eyes on his post-breakup love life as of late. The MLB star and Lopez parted ways in March 2021 after four years of partnership and, just months later, the Hustlers actor seemingly started ~sneaky linking~ with none other than her own ex, Ben Affleck. But Bennifer’s reconciliation’s got everyone wondering: Is Alex Rodriguez dating after his split from Jennifer Lopez, or is he still in heartbreak recovery mode? The answer is pretty unexpected.

www.elitedaily.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hustlers#Snl#Pagesix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
MLB
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Elsa barrels towards Dominican Republic, Haiti

July 3 (Reuters) - Hurricane Elsa was moving rapidly towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday after cutting power and toppling trees in the Caribbean island nations of Barbados and St. Vincent a day earlier. Elsa, which strengthened to a hurricane on Friday, was about 175 miles (282 km)...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.