Here's The Deal With A-Rod's Dating Life After His Split From J.Lo

There are plenty of fish in the sea. But after landing (and losing) a catch like J.Lo, Alex Rodriguez has had all eyes on his post-breakup love life as of late. The MLB star and Lopez parted ways in March 2021 after four years of partnership and, just months later, the Hustlers actor seemingly started ~sneaky linking~ with none other than her own ex, Ben Affleck. But Bennifer’s reconciliation’s got everyone wondering: Is Alex Rodriguez dating after his split from Jennifer Lopez, or is he still in heartbreak recovery mode? The answer is pretty unexpected.