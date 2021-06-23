Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vishnuaravi

In May, new home sales fell almost 6%.

Posted by 
Vishnuaravi
Vishnuaravi
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxjFi_0ad82V0v00
Jens Neumann/ Pixabay

The housing market is still struggling with a lack of availability and increasing costs.

According to estimates published on Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, sales of new single-family homes dropped 5.9 % in May to 769,000. This compares to the amended April rate of 817,000, but this 9.2 % is more than the May 2020 estimate of 704,000. 

Meanwhile, the median price of a new house increased to $374,400.

The data comes on the heels of the National Association of Realtors report on existing houses, which showed that they dropped 0.9 percent in May to an annual pace of 5.8 million units, marking the fourth consecutive monthly fall.

The recent significant decrease in timber costs may bode well for homebuilders in the second half of the year — According to Ruben Gonzalez, a chief economist at Keller Williams.

“The drop in lumber prices was excellent news throughout the housing sector, and we have hopefully passed peak lumber pricing, and builders will be able to feel more confidence placing goods on the market with less cost uncertainty,” Gonzalez said.

“Right now, we see a lack of housing inventory as the main limiting factor for house sales as we enter the second half of the year,” Gonzalez said.

According to Senior Economist George Ratiu, a recent study showed that purchasers want bigger houses with home offices and that the majority of buyers intend to relocate away from their current city or town in pursuit of something more affordable. The real estate market, on the other hand, “is grappling with the gap between what consumers desire, what they can pay, and what’s available.”

For example, almost 60% of prospective purchasers want a house priced at about $350,000, while only around 44% of new homes are constructed in that price range.

“Even with (mortgage) rates staying around 3%, first-time buyers are running out of affordable choices,” he said.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Vishnuaravi

Vishnuaravi

Riverdale, GA
40
Followers
9
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Hi, I am Vishnu, and I have been a blogger for more than 2 years now; and I will provide some knowledgeable current international news to my readers.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Home Sales#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#The U S Census Bureau#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Home Sales Return Strong in May to the Industry's Surprise

In an unexpected turn, home sales came back strong in May after several months of relaxing sales. From April to May, pending home sales increased 8%. This comes after analysts forecasted a 1% increase, says CNBC. The increase marks the highest level of sales activity for May in 16 years. Pending home sales preview closed home sales coming in the near future, and May’s activity signals healthy market activity. Compared to one year ago, pending sales were up 13% in May. The National Association of Realtors’ chief economist calls the unexpected activity a “surprise” but notes mortgage rates, which dipped below 3%, could be the reason.
Real Estatestardem.com

Pending Home sales bounce back 8.0% in May

Pending home sales rebounded strongly in May, reaching the highest reading ever for the month of May since 2005, according to the National Association of Realtors. All four U.S. regions registered both month-over-month increases and year-over-year gains for pending home sales contract transactions for the month of May. The Pending...
Chicago, ILZacks.com

Pending Home Sales Soar in May: 5 Solid Stocks to Buy

Pending home sales, which mean the number of houses going under contract for future sales, increased in May to its highest level in more than 15 years. Both new and existing homes sales have been on the decline this year due to shortage of houses on the market. Demand for...
MarketsShareCast

US pending home sales surprise sharply to the upside in June

A closely-followed indicator of US home sales surprised strongly to the upside in May. The National Association of Home Realtors Pending Home Sales Index jumped at a month-on-month pace of 8.0%. Economists had expected a 1.0% drop. All four US regions registered increases both on the month and year-on-year, NAR...
Real Estatesandiegouniontribune.com

US home contract signings see big rebound in May

SILVER SPRING, Md. — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May, a surprising rebound after months of cooling in the housing market, where lack of inventory has pushed prices to record levels. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales rose 8% to 114.7 in last...
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Pending Home Sales Fired Up After April Slump

Pending home sales in April unnerved a lot of people. At what should have been a high point in the spring market, they fell 4.4 percent from the previous month and the National Association of Realtors'® (NAR's) Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) neared the 20-year old benchmark of 100. Every consensus estimate from analysts that we could find was badly off the mark.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Pending home sales in U.S. increase by most in nearly a year

U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly rose in May by the most in nearly a year as low borrowing costs paired with increased listings bolstered demand. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales increased 8% from April to a four-month high of 114.7, according to data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1% decline.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As Housing Boom Begins to Fizzle, Weekly Mortgage Demand Falls Nearly 7%

Mortgage applications to purchase a home were 17% lower than the same week one year ago. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 3.20% from 3.18% for loans with a 20% down payment. Record high home price appreciation is sidelining ever more...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Pending home sales reach highest May mark in 16 years

Pending home sales reached its highest mark for the month of May since 2005, up 8% from the previous month of April as low inventory continues driving buyers to snatch up available real estate. The strong increase in home sales and transactions in May —following a dip in April —...
Real Estatesocketsite.com

Pending Home Sales Rebounded 8 Percent in May, But…

Having dropped 4.4 percent in April to 106.2, the National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales Index, a seasonally adjusted index for which 100 denotes “an average level” of activity, rebounded 8.0 percent in May to 114.7, which was 13.1 percent higher than at the same time last year and a 16-year seasonal high.
Real EstatePosted by
CNN

The hot housing market is heading for a cooling off period

Editor’s Note: Mark Zandi is chief economist of Moody’s Analytics. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Who would have thought that when the pandemic struck last spring that single-family housing would go on such a stellar run? Not me. But housing has been on a tear. Home sales, homebuilding and especially house prices have surged.
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

Why Did Home Sales Miss the Mark in May?

Ryan Barnes is a CFA and has been advising and managing investment assets for more than 20 years. He has advised hundreds of clients with a particular focus on high-net-worth individuals with multiple real estate holdings. He’s also published more than 600 investing articles in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Forbes, Nasdaq.com, Investopedia.com, and Bloomberg.com.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Homes for sale in Portland: New listings

(PORTLAND, OR) Looking for a house in Portland? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Iowa StateKGLO News

May sets more records for the sale of homes in Iowa

AMES — The report on May sales from the Iowa Association of Realtors confirms the housing market remains hot. Jen Burkamper of Ames is the group’s president. “I’ve been doing this for 21 years and I have not seen a market this crazy,” Burkamper says. May continued what has been...