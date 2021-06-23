Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Women Are Better Drivers

By Daytime with Kimberly, Esteban
foxsanantonio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular insurance site conducted a study to determine which sex was the better driver by analyzing statistics on insurance, crime rates and driving test results. Findings indicated that women are less likely to be involved in a car accident than men which in turn, means they cost insurers less when they make a claim.

foxsanantonio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Insurance#Statistics#Driving Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
TrafficUnion

Multiple Drivers

Norcal Fast Taxi is looking for Multiple Drivers. Must be 24 years. Pass drug/alcohol test & background check. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and Prohibits Discrimination and Harassment of Any Kind: We are committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity for all employees and to providing employees with a work environment free of discrimination and harassment. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements and individual qualifications, without regard to race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV Status, sexual orientation, marital, civil union or domestic partnership status, past or present military service, family medical history or genetic information, family or parental status, or any other status protected by the laws or regulations in the locations where we operate. We will not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on any of these characteristics.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

GoPuff drivers demand better treatment from company

GoPuff drivers are publicly calling on the delivery app to improve its treatment of workers for the first time as the company continues to rapidly expand. In an open letter released Thursday in collaboration with the labor rights organization Working Washington, 24 goPuff drivers demanded a livable wage, real flexibility and more oversight of managers. Organizers are hopeful that more will sign on in the coming days.
Altoona, PApabusinesscentral.com

Doing Better Business

Doing Better Business (DBB) is the region’s largest, family and women-owned provider of secure office technologies focused on managed print and document services including secure work from home, large format and production printing, and tools for digital communication and collaboration. Headquartered in Altoona, PA with six additional locations and five warehouses serving clients in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia, they are committed to providing customer service excellence. Sisters and co-owners, Debra and Beth Dellaposta, are actively involved in the communities they serve. Both members of Rotary International, they have created a culture of service above self across the organization. From thermal facial recognition scanners to help people get back to work and school safely, to interactive flat panel displays which allow people to work remotely and still be able to communicate and collaborate, to secure printing devices and policies, the DBB Family is constantly looking for ways to improve themselves, the way their clients do business and the communities they serve.
Worthington, WVTimes West Virginian

DRIVERS: REGULAR DRIVER POSITI...

DRIVERS: REGULAR DRIVER POSITIONS: Now hiring men and women drivers for local and long distance pickups and deliveries. CDL license not required. Applicants must be over 21 years of age and must submit DMV driving record with application. For more information call Dave at 304592-5300 or apply at Mountain State Auto Auction (Exit 125 off I-79) Tuesday - Sunday.
Women's Healthsportswar.com

Women now……

Drinking as much as men and are prone to sickness sooner…. Coronavirus highlights the risk of obesity, challenges of losing weight.. It’s often not until a major health scare that people are motivated to shed pounds….
Jobsbuckrail.com

Driver/Bellman

Wonderful opportunity to work in the Hospitality Industry. You will greet our guests, escort them to the Ranch and bring them to their rooms. Flexible hours, fast paced and exciting. Must be able to think on your feet. Be self-motivated. Be able to lift 60 pounds. Driver's liscence a must.
Public SafetyEssence

Decreasing the Jail Population Doesn't Mean Less Safety, New Study Finds

The study's findings, supported by the MacArthur Foundation, indicate that reducing jail populations did not increase crime. In some places, crime decreased. Last week, new data was released showing that reductions in arrests and jail populations does not lead to an increase in crime or adversely impact community safety, based off of studies produced from the Safety and Justice Challenge (SJC).
Sioux Falls, SDkelo.com

Pandemic relief for foster care young people

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you are a young person who has been in foster care, you may be eligible for pandemic relief through a new program fromn the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Here is their press release:. PIERRE, S.D. — Young people between the ages of...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Victims of violent crime need more support | Opinion

Officials warned again this month that violent crime in Detroit is out of control — yet our state has one of the worst track records in the nation when it comes to supporting crime victims. As someone who narrowly survived gunshot wounds myself, I know that we can’t stop the cycle of violence without healing the pain that dwells in so many communities. We must do more to help traumatized crime victims heal.
Saline County, KSSalina Journal

GSCF now accepting applications for Women Helping Women Fund

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for the Women Helping Women Fund through July 5, limited to women that live in Saline County. The grants are intended to help women enduring a crisis or assisting their efforts to live independently. “We talk about it being a ‘hand...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

More than 1,000 hate and bias crimes in Oregon reported to state hotline last year

Reports of race and bias to Oregon’s Bias Hotline rose by 134% during the second half of 2020, according to an annual report from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. A 2019 law passed by the Legislature requires the commission to compile and review all data on reports of hate and bias made to Oregon Department of Justice’s Bias Response Hotline, along with data from law enforcement agencies and courts across the state. This is the commission’s second annual report delivered on July 1 of every year.
San Antonio, TXfoxsanantonio.com

Help with medical debt

A local healthcare tech company is joining forces with a national non-profit to help those with medical debt here in Bexar County. With an estimated $100 million in medical debt just in San Antonio, this will be welcomed relief. Tim Kaufeldt is the COO of Laso Health and Allison Sesso...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
San Antonio, TXfoxsanantonio.com

COVID results threaten rental assistance for San Antonio mother

A San Antonio mother says she's at risk of losing her home, because she and two of her children tested positive for COVID. She says maintenance workers at her apartment complex could not complete repairs needed for her to pass the annual inspection required for rental assistance. Unsure of what...
Connecticut Statewe-ha.com

Cannabis Is Legal in Connecticut

Possession of a certain amount of cannabis is legal in Connecticut as of July 1, and while police can still conduct sobriety checks if they feel a driver is impaired, the smell of marijuana alone is no longer considered probable cause or reasonable suspicion to stop and search a person or vehicle.