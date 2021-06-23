Arrest warrant issued for suspect in unsolicited contractor case
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a man charged in six counties in connection with a driveway asphalt scam, after he didn’t appear in court. Mico Miller, 27, was scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Wednesday for a plea & sentencing hearing on five counts of theft by false representation. Instead, a judge ordered a warrant for his arrest and ordered the $20,000 bond be forfeited, court records show.fox11online.com