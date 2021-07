The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual jobs fair tomorrow. Job seekers will be able to meet online with multiple local businesses in various industries at their online booths, and talk with them in real-time about job opportunities. People must register and will have the option to upload a PDF resume. The Chamber offered some tips for success including business casual attire being strongly encouraged, even in this virtual environment. Job seekers should also have an updated, electronic copy of a resume ready to upload for employers, and be prepared with questions to see if an employer is a good fit. The job fair is from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday the 22nd.