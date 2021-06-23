Donald G. Post of Hillcrest Farm and The Farmer’s Daughter Garden Center, passed away at 89
Donald G. Post, co-owner of the Hillcrest Farm and The Farmer’s Daughter Garden Center, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 20 while surrounded by his family. He was 89. He leaves his son Robert Post and wife Margaret; daughter, Cynthia Bertrand and husband Gary; daughter-in-law, Laurel (Johnson) Post; grandchildren Charles Post and wife Joan; Julia (Post) Quaglieri and husband Timothy; Stephanie Bertrand; John Bertrand; Steven Post; Jennifer (Post) Tang and husband Marcus; and great-grandchildren, James and Grace Post, and Patrick and Andrew Quaglieri. He leaves many loving nieces and nephews and extended family.www.auburnmassdaily.com