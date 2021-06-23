Cancel
Montgomery, AL

Former AHSAA associate executive director Joe Evans dies at 72

By AL.com Reports
 9 days ago
Former AHSAA associate executive director Joe Evans died early Wednesday morning in a Montgomery hospital following a lengthy illness. “Joe Evans was a man of integrity and honor who faithfully upheld the duties and responsibilities of the AHSAA,” said retiring AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese. “I will miss my friend, our stories, his advice and wisdom, but I’m thankful he is at peace and not suffering anymore. We offer our prayers and condolences to the family of Joe and want them to know just how much we love them.”

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

