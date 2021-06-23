Industrial park plan unveiled for Pheasant Run golf course site

Developers on Tuesday gave St. Charles officials a first look at a proposed industrial park on the site of the Pheasant Run golf course bordering the DuPage Airport. Three months after Bartlett-based GSI Family Investments of Arizona LLC purchased the 84.6 acres from the DuPage Airport Authority for $11.275 million, representatives from Greco/DeRosa Investment Group -- whose owners, Eduardo Greco and Ron DeRosa, also own GSI -- presented to the city's plan commission a concept plan for the four-building layout encompassing more than a million square feet of space.