Saint Charles, IL

Industrial park plan unveiled for Pheasant Run golf course site

By Kevin Schmit
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 12 days ago

Developers on Tuesday gave St. Charles officials a first look at a proposed industrial park on the site of the Pheasant Run golf course bordering the DuPage Airport. Three months after Bartlett-based GSI Family Investments of Arizona LLC purchased the 84.6 acres from the DuPage Airport Authority for $11.275 million, representatives from Greco/DeRosa Investment Group -- whose owners, Eduardo Greco and Ron DeRosa, also own GSI -- presented to the city's plan commission a concept plan for the four-building layout encompassing more than a million square feet of space.

Related
Hoffman Estates, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Home mortgage firm moving from Rolling Meadows to Bell Works in Hoffman Estates

Another Northwest suburban company has announced its relocation to Bell Works Chicagoland -- the office, residential and commercial "metroburb" being redeveloped from the former AT&T corporate campus in Hoffman Estates. Though other tenants have preceded it, Rolling Meadows-based Platinum Home Mortgage Corporation's use of 22,000 square feet across three dedicated...
Dupage County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau, DuPage Sports Commission focus on next steps for sports tourism

The DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau recently announced a new hire to work with stakeholders throughout DuPage County -- hotels, park districts, athletic venues, business sponsors and municipal partners -- to advance DuPage's presence in the lucrative sports tourism market. Igor Bakovic is the new sports market manager, charged with helping to carry forth the DuPage Sports Commission strategic plan.
Addison, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

PT Holdings buys Minnesota food service company

ADDISON -- PT Holdings LLC, owner of the Addison-based Parts Town, Parts Town Canada and U.K.-based First Choice brands, has acquired General Parts LLC in Minnesota. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, General Parts has built one of the food service industry's leading original equipment parts distribution and field service organizations.
Algonquin, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Developer looks to bring corporate campus to Algonquin

A Missouri-based development company is looking to create a new corporate campus on the southwest corner of Longmeadow Parkway and Randall Road in Algonquin. The proposal from NorthPoint Development currently includes five buildings for this property, with tenants that would be phased in over time, Algonquin Community Development Director Jason Shallcross said.
Addison, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Two suburban businesses relocate

Truck Tire Express is buying a 31,059-square-foot industrial warehouse at 1001 Fargo Ave., Elk Grove Village, where it will double its space and move its corporate headquarters from Addison, according to Brown Commercial Group. In addition, Krumwiede Home Pros, a home remodeling business that will be moving from a 5,000-square-foot...
Elgin, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Hines & Associates acquired by Global Excel Management

ELGIN -- Hines & Associates Inc. Thursday said it has been acquired by Canada-based Global Excel Management Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Hines will continue doing business under its current brand name and Steve McClung, previously Global Excel's senior vice president of technology and innovation, has been named the new CEO.
Franklin Park, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Life Fitness moves headquarters from Rosemont

FRANKLIN PARK -- Life Fitness, a commercial fitness equipment manufacturer, Monday said it will relocate its global headquarters from Rosemont to Franklin Park, consolidating its corporate operations effective July 1. Life Fitness has been transitioning out of its Rosemont location this month and will begin construction on the Franklin Park...