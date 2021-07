OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH)--When the talk centers on the upcoming NBA Draft there are five players that get the most attention. Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham heads the list. The 6-8 point guard is viewed by many as the top pick in the draft. His 20 points per game average is just a small part of what scouts like about him. His overall feel for the game, ability to find open teammates and perform in the clutch are also assets that make him the likely top choice in the July 29th draft.