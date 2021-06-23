Cancel
Allentown, PA

2021 "Movies in the Park" Schedule

Allentown, Pennsylvania
Allentown, Pennsylvania
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxzTx_0ad80fot00

The City of Allentown Department of Parks and Recreation’s “Movies in the Park” series returns with four events this summer coming to various locations across the city.

Be sure to check out all our “Movies in the Park” this season!

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” on Friday, June 25 at Stevens Park

“Raya & The Last Dragon” on Friday, July 16 at East Side Memorial Little League

“Little Giants” on Friday, August 20 at Percy Ruhe Park

“Toy Story 4 on Friday, September 10 at Cedar Beach Park

Each movie will be preceded by a variety of family friendly activities. Movies begin at dusk.

Attendees are required to adhere to all current CDC and PA Department of Health COVID-19 Guidelines. Attendees are highly encouraged not to attend if they are experiencing any signs that might be associated with COVID-19 such as fever, coughing, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.

For more information about individual events visit our website at www.allentownparksandrec.com

--30--

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown, Pennsylvania

