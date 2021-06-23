Winona County aviator, author featured at Antiquarian Book Fair
The 30th annual Twin Cities Antiquarian Book Fair will feature a presentation on the flying career and the books of St. Charles, Minn., aviator and author Arthur Donahue. Frederick Beseler, of Houston, Minn., will share Donahue’s story of learning to fly in the 1930s under the guidance of famed Winona aviator Max Conrad, his aerial combat service with England’s Royal Air Force during the Battle of Britain, and his later service against the invading Japanese army at Singapore, where Donahue earned the Distinguished Flying Cross.www.winonapost.com