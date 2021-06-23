Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rowan County, NC

New COVID-19 positives in Rowan at lowest point since start of pandemic

By Josh Bergeron
Salisbury Post
 9 days ago

SALISBURY — New COVID-19 cases in Rowan County are occurring at roughly the same rate now as at the start of the pandemic in spring 2020. Helped by vaccinations, decreased testing numbers and other factors, 89 is the number of new positive tests in Rowan in the previous two weeks. That’s far lower than about the same time last year, when there were more than 250 positives in a two-week period, and about the same as late March and early April 2020, when the first cases appeared.

www.salisburypost.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
City
China Grove, NC
Salisbury, NC
Government
Salisbury, NC
Health
Rowan County, NC
Government
Rowan County, NC
Health
City
Landis, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Salisbury Va#Granite Quarry#Americans#North Rowan High School#Brightmoor Nursing Center#North Carolinians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Elsa barrels towards Dominican Republic, Haiti

July 3 (Reuters) - Hurricane Elsa was moving rapidly towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday after cutting power and toppling trees in the Caribbean island nations of Barbados and St. Vincent a day earlier. Elsa, which strengthened to a hurricane on Friday, was about 175 miles (282 km)...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.