New COVID-19 positives in Rowan at lowest point since start of pandemic

SALISBURY — New COVID-19 cases in Rowan County are occurring at roughly the same rate now as at the start of the pandemic in spring 2020. Helped by vaccinations, decreased testing numbers and other factors, 89 is the number of new positive tests in Rowan in the previous two weeks. That’s far lower than about the same time last year, when there were more than 250 positives in a two-week period, and about the same as late March and early April 2020, when the first cases appeared.