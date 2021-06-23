Cancel
Winona, MN

Great River Shakespeare Festival opens this weekend

winonapost.com
 13 days ago

The opening performances of Great River Shakespeare Festival are here. The first preview will be on June 23 with performances of “The Tempest” and “Every Brilliant Thing,” followed by the preview of “Great Expectations” on June 24. Due to the shortened season, each show will only have one preview performance. Each of the three shows will have its own opening day the same week. “The Tempest” will open on June 25, “Every Brilliant Thing” opens on June 26 and “Great Expectations” opens on June 27. Arrive 30 minutes before each performance at Levee park to see an episode of the intern/apprentice production of “Romeo and Juliet.”

