A new site for banana-related research

To obtain the similar materials with specific physical and mechanical parameters and adsorption and desorption indexes used in coal and gas outburst simulation tests, pulverized coal was selected as aggregate, and sodium humate was selected as cementing agent and river sand was selected as auxiliary materials. Based on this, orthogonal tests with 6 factors and 5 levels were designed, and the tests of weighing, uniaxial compression, firmness, adsorption and desorption were carried out. The parameters such as density, uniaxial compressive strength, elastic modulus, firmness coefficient and adsorption–desorption index of similar materials with different ratios were obtained, and the sensitivity of each factor was analyzed by range analysis. The influence of various factors on the similar materials was studied, and the ratio model of similar materials was obtained. The reliability of the model was verified, and a complete method for determining the ratio model of similar materials of outburst coal was put forward. The results show that the density of the similar materials increases with the river sand content, and the uniaxial compressive strength and elastic modulus increase significantly with the pulverized coal ratio and sodium humate content, and the firmness coefficient increases linearly with the pulverized coal ratio. The adsorption constant increases linearly with the sodium humate content, while the adsorption constant b decreases linearly with the sodium humate content. The initial elution rate Δp of similar materials increases at first and then decreases with the increase of sodium humate content.