A new site for banana-related research

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture. The Musa genus, which includes over 70 species and around 1,000 cultivars of bananas, represents a globally important source of food and livelihoods. In the face of rampant diseases and monoculture farming, it is imperative that researchers, crop breeders, and growers work together now more than ever before to conserve Musa diversity.

ScienceEurekAlert

Communication: A key tool for citizen participation in science

Researchers from Pompeu Fabra University (Barcelona, Spain) have analysed the way citizen science is practised in Spain. The paper, produced by Carolina Llorente and Gema Revuelta, from UPF's Science, Communication and Society Studies Centre (CCS-UPF) and Mar Carrió, from the University's Health Sciences Educational Research Group (GRECS), has been published in the Journal of Science Communication (JCOM).
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23888-1, published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the acknowledgments. ‘This research has been supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (grant nos. 2019YFA0606802 and 2016YFA0600404)’ should have read ‘This research has been supported by the...
ArchitectureEurekAlert

Vertical greenery can act as a stress buffer, NTU Singapore study finds

Vertical greenery 'planted' on the exterior of buildings may help to buffer people against stress, a Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) study has found. The benefits of nature on mental health and for wellbeing have long been recognised, and now a team of NTU Singapore psychologists has used Virtual...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Genome editing helps African researchers develop disease-resistant banana varieties

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Though breeding programs using genome editing remain in their infancy on the African continent, public research institutions are leading the effort to utilize the technology to curb persistent agricultural production challenges.
Canceronclive.com

West Joins ‘Advancing Inclusive Research’ Site Alliance

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, today announced the creation of the Advancing Inclusive Research® Site Alliance. Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, today announced the creation of the Advancing Inclusive Research® Site Alliance. This coalition of clinical research sites will partner with Genentech to advance the representation of diverse patient populations in the company’s oncology clinical trials, test recruitment and retention approaches, and establish best practices that can be leveraged across the industry to help achieve health equity for people with cancer.
SciencePhysics World

A focus on cutting-edge medical physics research

Taken from the 2021 issue of the Physics World Medical Physics Briefing. You can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Katia Parodi, chair of medical physics at LMU Munich, is the new editor-in-chief of Physics in Medicine & Biology (PMB). She talks to Tami Freeman about her plans for the journal, hot topics in medical physics and her research group’s innovative particle therapy investigations.
ScienceNature.com

Implications of sex-related differences in central nervous system disorders for drug research and development

Research on sex differences in central nervous system disorders has developed substantially in recent years. Here, we discuss selected examples and the implications for drug development. Office of Therapies for Neurological and Psychiatric disorders, Human Medicines Division, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Ewa Balkowiec-Iskra. Department of Experimental and Clinical...
CancerEurekAlert

Researchers discover way to improve immune response

Melbourne researchers have identified a way to improve the immune response in the face of severe viral infections. It is widely known that severe viral infections and cancer cause impairments to the immune system, including to T cells, a process called immune 'exhaustion'. Overcoming immune exhaustion is a major goal for the development of new therapies for cancer or severe viral infections.
WildlifeNature.com

Correction: Microbial niche differentiation explains nitrite oxidation in marine oxygen minimum zones

Correction to: The ISME Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-00852-3, published online 06 January 2021. After publication of this article, the authors realized that proteins encoded by the OMZ NOB MAGs were incorrectly annotated as chlorite dismutase (Cld). They are homologs of Cld, and they should be called Cld-like proteins. Key residues for Cld are missing in these proteins and their chlorite dismutation activity is not expected. Thus, we correct ‘Cld’ into ‘Cld-like proteins’ for OMZ NOB MAGs.
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

Newtopia Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

Debuts CEO Podcast Interview with Jeff Kone of The Wall Street Resource. TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention, today announced the launch of its new investor relations website. The Company's updated website features a streamlined design, improved functionality and intuitive access to essential investor information, from company press releases, financial data and stock information to recent webcasts and more. Developed with the user-experience top of mind, Newtopia's investor website has been optimized for viewing across all desktop and mobile devices.
IndustryNature.com

Experimental study on the ratio model of similar materials in the simulation test of coal and gas outburst

To obtain the similar materials with specific physical and mechanical parameters and adsorption and desorption indexes used in coal and gas outburst simulation tests, pulverized coal was selected as aggregate, and sodium humate was selected as cementing agent and river sand was selected as auxiliary materials. Based on this, orthogonal tests with 6 factors and 5 levels were designed, and the tests of weighing, uniaxial compression, firmness, adsorption and desorption were carried out. The parameters such as density, uniaxial compressive strength, elastic modulus, firmness coefficient and adsorption–desorption index of similar materials with different ratios were obtained, and the sensitivity of each factor was analyzed by range analysis. The influence of various factors on the similar materials was studied, and the ratio model of similar materials was obtained. The reliability of the model was verified, and a complete method for determining the ratio model of similar materials of outburst coal was put forward. The results show that the density of the similar materials increases with the river sand content, and the uniaxial compressive strength and elastic modulus increase significantly with the pulverized coal ratio and sodium humate content, and the firmness coefficient increases linearly with the pulverized coal ratio. The adsorption constant increases linearly with the sodium humate content, while the adsorption constant b decreases linearly with the sodium humate content. The initial elution rate Δp of similar materials increases at first and then decreases with the increase of sodium humate content.
AsiaEurekAlert

Making sense of antisense gene silencing

Tokyo, Japan - Gene silencing therapies are used to interfere with, or "silence", the expression of genes that are associated with disorders. Now, a team at TMDU has uncovered some of the cellular mechanisms by which the silencing therapies act in cells. Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies use small strands of...
WildlifeEurekAlert

To understand ecology, follow the connections

AMHERST, Mass. - City sprawl and road development is increasingly fragmenting the habitats that many plant and animal species need to survive. Ecologists have long known than sustainable development requires attention to ecological connectivity - the ability to keep plant and wildlife populations intact and healthy, typically by preserving large tracts of land or creating habitat corridors for animals. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst argues that it's not enough for ecological modelling to focus on the landscape. If we want the best-possible ecological management, we should consider when and where individuals are located.
ChemistryEurekAlert

New characterisation strategy proves promising in high-purity metal separation

KeAi Communications Co., Ltd. Metals with similar chemical properties are usually extracted together, which limits the opportunities to separate high-purity metals. To increase those opportunities, it's important to understand how different metal species act during the solvent extraction process. Researchers from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE), of the Chinese...
ComputersEurekAlert

Software tool breathes life into post-COVID office airflow

ITHACA, N.Y. - As offices nationwide spring back to life, interior space designers and architects will soon have an easy-to-use planning tool to place indoor workplace furniture, staff, partitions and ventilation in a manner that maximizes fresh air flow and reduces the risk of airborne pathogens. The Cornell Environmental Systems...
EurekAlert

Lab analysis finds near-meat and meat not nutritionally equivalent

DURHAM, N.C. -- Plant-based meat substitutes taste and chew remarkably similar to real beef, and the 13 items listed on their nutrition labels - vitamins, fats and protein -- make them seem essentially equivalent. But a Duke University research team's deeper examination of the nutritional content of plant-based meat alternatives,...
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.

