Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight wire-free security camera review

The Vivo X60 Pro isn’t a stellar camera upgrade when compared to last year’s Vivo X51, but it is a great smartphone. While it costs the same as its predecessor £749 (approximately $1,040), it strips back the telephoto range from five times on the X51 to two times equivalent zoom on the X60 Pro – not a huge loss as Vivo’s periscope camera was never the best. Perhaps more interesting is the fact the X60 is Vivo’s first camera phone to feature a gimbal-stabilized main camera that’s co-engineered with Zeiss. Additionally, the X60 Pro is much more powerful than the X51. In turn, while it isn’t the most versatile camera phone we’ve used, between a very good main camera and excellent internals, Vivo’s second UK flagship phone is still a win in our books.