Nathalie Emmanuel on ‘F9,’ Being Part of the ‘Army of the Dead’ Prequel, and Instagram Cat Pictures
With director Justin Lin’s F9 now playing around the world and opening in North America this weekend, I recently spoke to Nathalie Emmanuel about making the sequel. During the interview, Emmanuel revealed what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of F9, how a lot of the action is filmed without the cast on set, Instagram cat pictures, and her role in the Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves.collider.com