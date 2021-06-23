Cancel
Nathalie Emmanuel on ‘F9,’ Being Part of the ‘Army of the Dead’ Prequel, and Instagram Cat Pictures

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith director Justin Lin’s F9 now playing around the world and opening in North America this weekend, I recently spoke to Nathalie Emmanuel about making the sequel. During the interview, Emmanuel revealed what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of F9, how a lot of the action is filmed without the cast on set, Instagram cat pictures, and her role in the Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves.

