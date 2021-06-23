Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Central Florida Bonding Announces Tips for Staying Safe Over the 4th of July Holiday

By PRWeb
Times Union
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando, Florida bail bond agency releases their online guide for staying out of jail over Independence Day. Central Florida Bonding announces their tips for staying safe and out of jail over the 4th of July holiday. Hadi Khouri, owner of Central Florida Bonding states, “More and more cities will be having 4th of July fireworks, events, and parties this year compared to last year. People have been cooped up for a year and are ready to get out and celebrate. Plus, the 4th of July falls on a Sunday this year so many people will be celebrating America’s independence the entire weekend. Our Orlando bail bondsmen at Central Florida Bonding wants you to enjoy the celebrations but also stay safe.”

www.timesunion.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Bail Bond#Dui#Dwi#Dui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
POTUSNBC News

White House praises Sha'Carri Richardson while avoiding comment on her suspension

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday praised sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson as "an inspiring young woman," but sidestepped a question about whether President Joe Biden agreed with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's decision to suspend Richardson from the U.S. Olympic team for testing positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana.
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...