Windows 11 is inching ever closer, and there’s quite a bit we already know about it. That’s because the OS has been in testing for a while as Windows 10, and also thanks to a leaked build. Among the improvements, we might be seeing better performance, which might be a big boon for gaming. But of course, some questions still remain. One that might pop up in your mind is what Windows 11 SKUs exist and what you’ll be able to find on laptops. For the most part, the answer should be same as it is for Windows 10, but there are some changes based on what we know so far.