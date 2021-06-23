Chadron student helps veterans through fishing
CHADRON – Chadron State College student and military veteran JR Shaffner knew he had to do something when he lost six friends and fellow veterans to suicide. Shaffner is the Assistant Director of Casting Vets, a non-profit agency, in Hot Springs, South Dakota, that helps military veterans recover from the aftermath of combat. Shaffner, a Psychology major, has earned 10 internship credit hours with Casting Vets. After graduating from CSC in 2022, he plans to earn his master’s degree and doctorate to continue to help with the issue of veteran suicide.panhandlepost.com