Fire breaks out in kitchen of popular London pub owned by film director Guy Ritchie

Lore of the Land pub fire (PA Media)

A fire has broken out in a central London pub owned by film director Guy Ritchie.

Emergency services were called to the Lore of the Land pub, in Conway Street, Fitzrovia, at 12.15pm on Wednesday.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze and managed to get it under control at 3.48pm.

The fire is still ongoing, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

Conway Street and nearby road, Grafton Way, are taped off to the public.

Six fire engines remain at the scene.

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said the location of the fire, which was inside the extraction system and is believed to have started in the kitchen, meant several firefighters were needed to tackle the blaze.

Station Commander Jason Fisby said: “The fire is within the extraction system from the first floor to the roof vent. There are no reports of any injuries.

“Access to the seat of the fire is challenging and very labour intensive. The number of fire engines at the scene is a reflection of the need for a high turn over of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

“Firefighters are carrying out salvage work and trying to prevent water damage on the floors below.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The pub is owned by the Fat Boy Pub Company which was founded in 2018.

According to Companies House, Mr Ritchie is listed as a director of the firm.

Alongside the pub, the film director also owns a brewing company, Gritchie Brewing Co, which brews beers using barley grown on the Wiltshire/Dorset border.

On the company’s website, a statement from Mr Ritchie says: “I’ve always had a passion for beer and pub culture, so it seemed fitting that I should set up a brewery. I’m interested in trying to add a subtle and contemporary change to the traditional drink of Britain.”

Mr Ritchie is known for his work as a director specialising in British gangster films.

His work includes the films Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Sherlock Holmes and The Gentlemen.

The Lore of the Land pub and a spokesperson for Mr Ritchie have been contacted for comment.