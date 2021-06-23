Father displays Pride flag outside home in support of his son

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso dad’s video supporting his gay teenage son has gone viral.

John K. Wyatt and his 15-year-old son Caden celebrated Pride month by proudly displaying an ally flag outside their Owasso home earlier this month. The two then posted a video on TikTok which John got the hang of during the pandemic.

“We were thinking it was just going to go out locally, you know if we could just touch one person, but it’s just went crazy,” John said.

The video has since been viewed more than two million times.

Caden said he was a little shy about all the attention but more about the fact his dad’s gaining some TikTok fame.

“I was embarrassed first of all cause I don’t like my dad using TikTok, but I was grateful,” Caden said.

Caden said he came out to his family last year and was embraced by love and support, especially from his dad.

“It just blows my mind at the support it’s getting just off of doing something that any father should do,” Caden said.

©2021 Cox Media Group