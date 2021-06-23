Acting Legend Harrison Ford, 78, Suffers Injury On Set Of Highly Anticipated 'Indiana Jones 5,' Production Shifted
Hollywood legend Harrison Ford has sustained an injury on set of the upcoming highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5 film. Although the severity of the 78-year-old actor’s injuries remains unknown, Walt Disney Pictures released a statement, according to Deadline, saying, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”okmagazine.com