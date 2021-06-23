Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Acting Legend Harrison Ford, 78, Suffers Injury On Set Of Highly Anticipated 'Indiana Jones 5,' Production Shifted

By OK! Staff
Ok Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood legend Harrison Ford has sustained an injury on set of the upcoming highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5 film. Although the severity of the 78-year-old actor’s injuries remains unknown, Walt Disney Pictures released a statement, according to Deadline, saying, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

okmagazine.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Calista Flockhart
Person
Boyd Holbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Jones 5#Walt Disney Pictures#Ally Mcbeal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Indiana Jones
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Elsa barrels towards Dominican Republic, Haiti

July 3 (Reuters) - Hurricane Elsa was moving rapidly towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday after cutting power and toppling trees in the Caribbean island nations of Barbados and St. Vincent a day earlier. Elsa, which strengthened to a hurricane on Friday, was about 175 miles (282 km)...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.