Mizzou Baseball Summer League Update

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach of the major collegiate baseball summer leagues are now in action after the Cape Cod League began play on Father’s Day. Below is an update on returning Mizzou players currently in action across the various summer leagues. APPALACHIAN LEAGUE. Tre Morris – Princeton WhistlePigs. Hitting .350 through 11 games...

MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers to select intriguing pitching prospect Aaron Ashby

The Brewers are planning to call up left-handed pitching prospect Aaron Ashby, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN (Twitter link). The 23-year-old is expected to work out of the bullpen initially, Passan notes. He isn’t on the 40-man roster, so a corresponding move is forthcoming. Ashby is one of the game’s...
Columbia, MOozarkradionews.com

Mizzou Athletics Places 86 on First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Athletics placed 86 student-athletes on the 2020-21 First-Year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced Tuesday by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2020-21 academic calendar. A total of 1,130 student-athletes were named to this year’s list....
Bethlehem, CTprimepublishers.com

Bethlehem Plowboys Begin Summer Season in Tri-State Baseball League

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Plowboys baseball team is once again playing in the spring/summer Tri-State Baseball League. The Tri-State Baseball League history dates back to the 1968 when the league began to flourish as the Tri-State Baseball League, and further back to 1934 when the first game was played in the Interstate Baseball League. Bethlehem has been playing in the league since the early ‘60s and unofficially, even earlier in the Interstate League.
MLBozarkradionews.com

YADIER MOLINA & NOLAN ARENADO ANNOUNCED AS FINALISTS FOR 2021 ALL-STAR BALLOT

LOUIS, Mo., June 28, 2021 – On Sunday, Major League Baseball announced Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and third baseman Nolan Arenado as finalists for the 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot by virtue of their top-three finish at their respective league positions in fan vote totals during the Phase One voting period, which ran from June 3-24.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants’ Brandon Crawford deserves Home Run Derby consideration

I mean, I laugh because I joke around about it a little bit seeing the guys who are participating," Crawford said, "because I have more homers than a few of them. That's how good Crawford has been in 2021. Through Tuesday's games, the National League leaders were Fernando Tatis Jr. (25), Kyle Schwarber (25), Ronald Acuna, Jr. (21), Jesse Winker (19) and Javier Baez (18).
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Cabrera hits 494th homer, Tigers sweep DH from Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 494th career homer, moving into sole possession of 28th place all-time, and the Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland 7-1 to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Indians on Wednesday night. Cabrera went 2 for 4 and scored twice in raising his hit total to...
MLBMLive.com

MLB All-Star starters announced: Which Tiger will get in as reserve?

In 2018, Nicholas Castellanos appeared to be most logical player to get the Detroit Tigers’ All-Star spot. Instead, reliever Joe Jimenez got the nod. Although Jimenez was having a very nice first half, the snub of Castellanos was more practical than personal: The All-Star team needed arms, not outfielders, and the league usually poached such players to fill out the roster from weaker teams sending only one player.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Moves to 3B mid-game

Vaughn moved from left field to third base after Yoan Moncada (hand) was removed from Thursday's game against the Twins in the fourth inning. Vaughn handled the assignment cleanly for four innings before he was replaced by Leury Garcia (undisclosed) in the eighth. Garcia had been scratched from the original starting lineup due to an undisclosed injury; that appears to be the reason why he wasn't brought in initially to replace Moncada. Instead, Vaughn, a first baseman that's been converted to left field, played third base for the first time in the majors. The move, however, appears to be a temporary one. That Garcia was well enough to enter the game suggests the undisclosed injury is not serious, and the White Sox are considering calling up Jake Burger, a natural third baseman.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Top prospect Adley Rutschman, pitcher Marcos Diplán to represent Orioles in 2021 MLB All-Star Futures Game

When the brightest stars in the minors take the field for the MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 11 in Denver, the Orioles will be represented by their best. Catcher Adley Rutschman, one of the top prospects in all of baseball and the Orioles’ consensus No. 1, will compete in the all-star event for the game’s top young stars along with Triple-A Norfolk reliever Marcos Diplán. Rutschman, ...
College Sportsozarkradionews.com

Ex-USC Star Reggie Bush Wants Heisman, Stats Restored

Former USC running back Reggie Bush wants his Heisman Trophy he won in 2005 back and his college statistics reinstated. Bush released a statement saying, “It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy ‘solely’ due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated.”
MLBozarkradionews.com

HALL OF FAMER TED SIMMONS & TIM MCCARVER TO HEADLINE SPEAKER SERIES EVENT AT BUSCH STADIUM

LOUIS, Mo., July 1, 2021 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced it will host An Evening With Ted Simmons and Tim McCarver, presented by Truck Centers, Inc. on Monday, August 23, from 6:00—9:45 PM at Busch Stadium. As part of the event, the Hall of Fame catcher and Ford C. Frick Award winning broadcaster will revisit and reminisce on their stellar baseball careers during a 45-minute program with Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Adam Frazier voted into MLB All-Star game as starter at second base

Jul. 2—DENVER — Speaking before Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Adam Frazier said he had not voted for himself to attempt to bolster his candidacy for the MLB All-Star game. "I guess I could," Frazier said with a laugh, "but I haven't, no. Let everybody else...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox interested in Pirates' All-Star Adam Frazier

The White Sox are “taking a close look” at Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network (Twitter link). The 29-year-old is amidst a stellar campaign that earned him his first career All-Star nod Thursday night. Chicago surely isn’t alone in taking an interest in Frazier, who...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel not in Astros' Friday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Indians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by the newly recalled Taylor Jones against Indians starter Sam Hentges. In 321 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .325 batting average with an .896 OPS,...