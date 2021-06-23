Mizzou Baseball Summer League Update

Vaughn moved from left field to third base after Yoan Moncada (hand) was removed from Thursday's game against the Twins in the fourth inning. Vaughn handled the assignment cleanly for four innings before he was replaced by Leury Garcia (undisclosed) in the eighth. Garcia had been scratched from the original starting lineup due to an undisclosed injury; that appears to be the reason why he wasn't brought in initially to replace Moncada. Instead, Vaughn, a first baseman that's been converted to left field, played third base for the first time in the majors. The move, however, appears to be a temporary one. That Garcia was well enough to enter the game suggests the undisclosed injury is not serious, and the White Sox are considering calling up Jake Burger, a natural third baseman.