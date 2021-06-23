30 Breeds That Are Good House Dogs & Perfect for Families

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Dog owners are the easiest people on the planet to shop for. Not only are animal lovers genuinely warm people, but the easiest way into their hearts is gift ideas centered around their four-legged pals. If you’ve been looking for an exciting gift for dog fanatics, we have a bunch of interesting options for you. While you could go with the usual chew toys, dog treats, blankets, and food and water bowls, how about trying something new that is sure to blow your friend’s mind. And, if you’re looking for some cute stuff as an excuse to splurge, you’re going to love these ideas suitable for all dog breeds. Ready to start?