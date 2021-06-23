Cancel
Illinois State

Marjorie Taylor Greene to help Rep. Mary Miller kick off fundraising at Illinois event

By Kelsey Landis
News-Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA southern Illinois congresswoman will host a private fundraising event in Effingham next month with another U.S. representative who holds similar far-right views. Republican U.S. Reps. Mary Miller and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia will hold a reception and dinner on Thursday, July 8 at the Effingham Performing Arts Center in the downstate Illinois city about an hour from Miller’s hometown of Oakland.

