This $55 Humidifier Gave Me Clear Skin All Summer

The warmer weather is officially here, and we've been enjoying our days basking in the sun (with SPF, of course), having picnics at the park with friends, and going on sunny day trips. Of course, along with the transition to weather that we can only describe as *scorching,* our beauty routines go through a change, as well. We're now opting for lighter products that help our skin thrive despite the heat and humidity. So how can we ensure we're still giving our dermis just what it needs within our minimalistic summer skin-care routines? Greenwich, Connecticut–based master aesthetician Suzanna of Esthetica, who treats many celebrities and editors, gives us the 411 on the perfect skin-care routine for the hottest months of the year.