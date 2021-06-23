Olympic National Park, Washington

Nicknamed as “The Evergreen State”, the US State of Washington is geographically positioned in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. With an area of 184,827 sq. km, Washington is also the 18th largest and the 13th most populous state in the USA. Approximately half of the state’s total land area is covered by forests. It is estimated that about 36% of the state’s forest area is privately owned, while the remaining 64% area is managed as “public lands” by the Government. These public lands include the state’s national forests, parks, and wildlife refuges.