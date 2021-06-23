Wimbledon AI-generated content

With contributions by Michael Behrendt, Nick Wilkin, and Eris Calhoun. This year’s action at Wimbledon will leverage content and insights generated by IBM Watson. Not only is the grass always green at Wimbledon, but your content will create an even greener experience as you engage the tournament with the experience of your choice. Our AI algorithms will read, interpret, forecast, and correlate data across 18 courts to produce insightful context for interesting impact players. You might be surprised by our system’s suggested players to follow throughout the tournament.