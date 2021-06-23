Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Wimbledon AI-generated content

By Aaron Baughman, Gray Cannon, Sara Perelman
IBM - United States
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith contributions by Michael Behrendt, Nick Wilkin, and Eris Calhoun. This year’s action at Wimbledon will leverage content and insights generated by IBM Watson. Not only is the grass always green at Wimbledon, but your content will create an even greener experience as you engage the tournament with the experience of your choice. Our AI algorithms will read, interpret, forecast, and correlate data across 18 courts to produce insightful context for interesting impact players. You might be surprised by our system’s suggested players to follow throughout the tournament.

developer.ibm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Research#Ibm Cloud#Stored Data#Wimbledon Ai#Ibm Power Rankings#The Tennis Tour#Ibm Cloud#Ipr#Atp#Wta#Sportradar#Watson Discovery#Openshift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
IBM
News Break
Python
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

Here's what you need to prepare as Tropical Storm Elsa gets closer to making landfall. Officials say Tropical Storm Elsa could make landfall tomorrow at "near hurricane strength." There are many steps you can take to protect yourself, your loved ones and your property. Here are just some things you...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols will not be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals begin Tuesday night between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks and will be broadcast by ABC. It was expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a press release that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy