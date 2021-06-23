Nvidia Gives 300 Gamers The Chance to Buy an RTX 3080 Ti For $1,450

Often hailed as the precursor for challenging action games, Ninja Gaiden has gone down in gaming history as a classic. From sidescrollers to hack’n slash, this franchise has been all around in terms of content. The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection aims to revisit the Sigma series by giving each game a fresh resolution upscale and the ability to be played on PC. While the fresh looks are good and all, the games are straight up ports, and show their age when it comes to gameplay. What the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection offers is a decent way to re-experience the series, but more so a playable timeline of what the series grew into.