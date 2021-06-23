Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nvidia Gives 300 Gamers The Chance to Buy an RTX 3080 Ti For $1,450

By Zhiye Liu
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The PC version of Doom Eternal will finally receive its ray-traced reflections and Nvidia DLSS update on June 29 (a mere 15 months after the game initially launched). To celebrate, Nvidia has partnered with Bethesda to launch the new Doom Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Limited Edition Demon Slayer bundle. In the middle of a global graphics card shortage, Nvidia's bundle could be your ticket to purchasing a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti -- if you're lucky enough to win the lottery, of course.

www.tomshardware.com
Community Policy
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

790
Followers
4K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Dlss#North American#European#Bethesda Store#Kridian#Doom Eternal Geforce Rtx#Pillowofwinds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
eBay
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Computers
News Break
Card Game
News Break
RTX
Related
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Review

Often hailed as the precursor for challenging action games, Ninja Gaiden has gone down in gaming history as a classic. From sidescrollers to hack’n slash, this franchise has been all around in terms of content. The Ninja Gaiden Master Collection aims to revisit the Sigma series by giving each game a fresh resolution upscale and the ability to be played on PC. While the fresh looks are good and all, the games are straight up ports, and show their age when it comes to gameplay. What the Ninja Gaiden Master Collection offers is a decent way to re-experience the series, but more so a playable timeline of what the series grew into.
TV ShowsIGN

Here’s Every Game You Can Play With Nvidia RTX On

Nvidia has revealed the complete list of the 130+ games and applications that now support RTX technologies, like ray tracing, DLSS, or advanced AI. According to Nvidia, the list of games and applications is up to date as of May 31, and includes the new slate of games getting RTX features that were unveiled during the company's Computex keynote.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Want an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti on Prime Day? These gaming PCs could net you one

As expected, we've not seen any Prime Day deals for the Nvidia GeForce 3080Ti on its own, but we have seen it in several gaming PCs. As Amazon Prime Day has now begun, you're likely going to see plenty of incredible deals for gaming laptops, gaming PCs, and even PC components, but even with some hefty discounts, these can be incredibly expensive investments.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Did you know: You could once buy Nvidia-powered smartphones

Nvidia might be best known for its powerhouse PC graphics cards, but did you know it used to make smartphone processors too?. It’s nigh-on impossible to get your hands on Nvidia’s PC technology these days (thanks to 2021’s global chip shortage) but did you know that not too long ago it was possible to buy an Nvidia phone? In fact, a number of smartphones and other small gadgets were once upon a time running on low-power Nvidia chipsets.
ComputersPosted by
GamesRadar+

Get an Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card into your life now with these Alienware gaming laptop deals

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day - and adjacent sales - there are some fabulous offerings that really do class as proper RTX 30-series PC or laptop deals. If you're looking to get your hands on a new Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card, you will be among the many, many of us who are struggling to find stock. Thus, currently, the best way to get the high-end graphics cards is to go pre-built, and this is a great time to do that because there are some serious discounts floating around.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 restocks could get better soon — here’s why

The entire Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series remains extremely hard to get hold of, but the cheapest graphics card in the range could potentially become easier to find in stock. Chinese tech site IT Home reports that Nvidia is quietly planning to feed GeForce RTX 3060 restocks by ramping up production in July. This supply boost will initially be focused on the internet café market, but will allegedly trickle down to general retail as well.
ComputersDigital Trends

As prices begin to normalize, here’s where to buy an Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU

Most PC builders know that getting one of the best graphics cards has been close to impossible over the past year. Although the causes behind the shortage are still present, rumors say that the situation might be improving. Is it possible to buy a brand-new Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card right now? We did some research to prove whether that theory is true.
RetailPosted by
TechSpot

Nvidia is increasing supply of the RTX 3060 from next month

In brief: Following a long and depressing period for gamers looking to buy new graphics cards, we’re finally starting to see the first signs of market improvement—and here’s some more good news: Nvidia is reportedly increasing the supply of its popular RTX 3060. The RTX 3060 has proved one of...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

NVIDIA RTX/Quadro Graphics Driver 471.11 for Windows 10 64-bit

Release 470 is the latest Production Branch (PB) release of the NVIDIA RTX Enterprise Driver. This new driver provides improvements over the previous branch in the areas of application performance, API interoperability (e.g., OpenCL/Vulkan), and application power management. PB drivers are designed and tested to provide long-term stability and availability,...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi RP2040 Built Into Custom Game Boy Cartridge

The Raspberry Pi is well-known as a capable retro gaming emulation platform but, lately, makers have transitioned their emulation efforts to the new Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller. Today we're sharing an awesome update to a Raspberry Pi Pico Game Boy Cartridge project. Martin Refseth has created a custom PCB for...