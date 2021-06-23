Nvidia Gives 300 Gamers The Chance to Buy an RTX 3080 Ti For $1,450
The PC version of Doom Eternal will finally receive its ray-traced reflections and Nvidia DLSS update on June 29 (a mere 15 months after the game initially launched). To celebrate, Nvidia has partnered with Bethesda to launch the new Doom Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Limited Edition Demon Slayer bundle. In the middle of a global graphics card shortage, Nvidia's bundle could be your ticket to purchasing a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti -- if you're lucky enough to win the lottery, of course.