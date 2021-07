United CEO Scott Kirby waxes eloquently about improving customer service and making United Airlines the best airline in the world. But when it comes to actually caring for customers in a consistent manner, United still has a long way to go. In the rudest of ways, my family was thrown out of the United Club in San Francisco (SFO) prior to our flight to Zurich earlier this week. The problem was more than the agents’ confusion over lounge admittance rules; it was their rude, apathetic, and downright nasty attitude.