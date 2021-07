A passenger at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport was arrested after he allegedly hopped on to a conveyor belt and created a ruckus on being denied boarding for not carrying a Covid negative certificate.Suraj Pandey, 36, from the state of Uttar Pradesh was flying to Mumbai on a Vistara aircraft, but officials said that the businessman from Rudrapur was not carrying the Covid-19 negative report that some cities and airlines need passengers to carry during the pandemic to be allowed to board.Deepak Chadha, the deputy manager of Vistara Airlines, claimed that around 3pm Mr Pandey allegedly turned violent...