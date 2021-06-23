Cancel
Southern African leaders agree to send troops to Mozambique

By ANDREW MELDRUM Associated Press
Times Daily
 10 days ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A summit of southern African leaders has agreed to send a regional military force to Mozambique to help the country battle its growing crisis caused by a jihadi insurgency. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...

www.timesdaily.com
