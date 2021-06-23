Cancel
Can ET see us? Study finds many stars with prime Earth view

By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer
Times Daily
 10 days ago

Feeling like you are being watched? It could be from a lot farther away than you think.

AstronomyPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Many Milky Way stars could host planets like Earth, shows study

Researchers have developed a new method for better understanding the relationship between a star’s chemical composition and planet formation. The researchers found that the majority of stars in their dataset are similar in composition to the sun, somewhat at odds with earlier work and implying that many stars in the Milky Way could host their own Earth-like planets.
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Study Finds Over 1,700 Star Systems From Which ETs Could Have Seen Earth

Reversing the concept of searching space for intelligent life, a new study has determined that there are over 1,700 star systems wherein extraterrestrials, should they exist there and were looking, would have been able to spot Earth. The intriguing research is reportedly a continuation of a similar project from last autumn which found there are 1,004 star systems presently in a position to observe our planet cross in front of the sun, which is how astronomers currently identify exoplanets from our vantage point here on Earth. Taking the scientific inquiry even further, astrophysicist Lisa Kaltenegger pondered how the constantly changing position of stars in space might impact that number.
AstronomyWrcbtv.com

These potentially habitable exoplanets can see Earth as it evolves

As human civilization began to flourish on Earth about 5,000 years ago, 1,715 star systems within 326 light-years of Earth could have seen our planet over that time. And over the next 5,000 years, 319 more star systems will be able to see Earth. If there are exoplanets orbiting these...
IndustryPosted by
SlashGear

NASA and NOAA study finds Earth’s energy imbalance has doubled since 2005

Scientists at NASA and NOAA have published a new study that found the energy imbalance of the Earth has almost doubled during a 14-year period between 2005 and 2019. NASA says that our planet’s climate is a balance between how much energy from the sun is absorbed in the atmosphere and at the surface, along with how much thermal infrared radiation the planet emits into space. A positive energy imbalance means the Earth is gaining energy resulting in increasing temperatures around the planet.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Astronomers see 2,034 stars in Earth Transit Zone

Scientists said on June 23, 2021, that they’ve identified 2,034 star systems within 326 light-years whose astronomers, if there are any, could find Earth much as we’ve found most known exoplanets. That’s by seeing a transit of our pale blue dot across the face of our sun. At such times, Earth would be backlit by our sun. But Earth’s atmosphere would be visible and would contain clues Earth is inhabited. Co-author of the study Lisa Kaltenegger at Cornell University commented in a statement:
AstronomyScience Daily

Astronomers studying stellar pairs uncover evidence that there could be many more Earth-sized planets than previously thought

Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) Some exoplanet searches could be missing nearly half of the Earth-sized planets around other stars. New findings from a team using the international Gemini Observatory and the WIYN 3.5-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory suggest that Earth-sized worlds could be lurking undiscovered in binary star systems, hidden in the glare of their parent stars. As roughly half of all stars are in binary systems, this means that astronomers could be missing many Earth-sized worlds.
