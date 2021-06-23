Shorten Your Medical Device Development Timeline Using These 3 Design Research Strategies
Design research can shorten the development process by making your FDA submission quicker and easier. Plus, you are making it more robust by doing the work now as opposed to later. Too many people wait until later in the process for this work and end up guessing on things or adding “filler” to their required usability data, which oftentimes the FDA can easily sniff out and flag. But by then it takes more time and money.www.meddeviceonline.com