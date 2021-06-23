Shorten Your Medical Device Development Timeline Using These 3 Design Research Strategies

So much has happened in every society across the globe since the COVID-19 pandemic that lifestyles have been displaced and employer attitudes toward a work-from-home concept have shifted to the positive, supported by modern IoT tech and slick online connectivity tools. A decentralized workplace theme is emerging that threatens historic norms, including how people wish to manage their health. The idealism behind home-based or distance care constructs is not new, but in the recent past it has been largely driven by the desire to reduce operating costs rather than to enable patient-driven desires. Recent COVID-based medical practices have encouraged out-of-hospital consultation and remote diagnostics to reduce viral transmission and hospital burden and enable a workflow that supports multiple advantages – less clinical overhead, higher efficiencies, faster transactions, and greater convenience for all parties.