Millerton, NY

Those not-so-little acts of kindness

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
tricornernews.com
 13 days ago

They can make such a big difference in our everyday lives. Little acts of kindness take little effort and have big results. Every day can be a new day if we lend a little kindness. In today’s troubled world, anxiety and uncertainty are ever increasing. Individuals need a bright ray of sunshine knowing someone cares. It doesn’t need to cost anything other than a few minutes of time. In the military, our code of honor was to protect and look out for one another (having each other’s six).

tricornernews.com
