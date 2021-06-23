Those not-so-little acts of kindness

They can make such a big difference in our everyday lives. Little acts of kindness take little effort and have big results. Every day can be a new day if we lend a little kindness. In today’s troubled world, anxiety and uncertainty are ever increasing. Individuals need a bright ray of sunshine knowing someone cares. It doesn’t need to cost anything other than a few minutes of time. In the military, our code of honor was to protect and look out for one another (having each other’s six).