Central Florida Bonding Announces Tips for Staying Safe Over the 4th of July Holiday

Orlando, Florida bail bond agency releases their online guide for staying out of jail over Independence Day. Central Florida Bonding announces their tips for staying safe and out of jail over the 4th of July holiday. Hadi Khouri, owner of Central Florida Bonding states, “More and more cities will be having 4th of July fireworks, events, and parties this year compared to last year. People have been cooped up for a year and are ready to get out and celebrate. Plus, the 4th of July falls on a Sunday this year so many people will be celebrating America’s independence the entire weekend. Our Orlando bail bondsmen at Central Florida Bonding wants you to enjoy the celebrations but also stay safe.”