Onward and upward for the Class of ‘21
Congratulations to our graduates! They made it through another tough year, learning through pandemic conditions that called for remote instruction, hybrid learning, limited physical contact, restricted activities, canceled programs, mask mandates and one-of-a-kind ceremonies including graduations and proms and all the other traditions they had probably been looking forward to for years that had to be tailored to COVID-19 versus their teenage fantasies. It couldn’t have been easy.tricornernews.com