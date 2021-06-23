Donating blood is very important anytime, but especially now with a desperate shortage nationwide. Sherri McKinney, the regional communications and marketing director for the American Red Cross joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program. She says the process is easy and usually only takes about 20 minutes and she says you can donate every 56 days. You can find out more by going to redcrossblood.org or you download the free Red Cross Blood app to your smartphone. From that you can schedule your appointment and even fill out the paperwork ahead of time.