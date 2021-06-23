Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Elton John bringing his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour to Syracuse Carrier Dome

MPNnow
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which began in 2018 and was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in 2022 and include a stop in central New York. On Wednesday, the rock legend revealed the final leg of concert dates that will close out his touring career. Among them: an 8 p.m. show Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Syracuse Carrier Dome, a booking that Syracuse University had teased on social media.

www.mpnnow.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Rochester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Elton John
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Syracuse Carrier Dome#Syracuse University#Ticketmaster Com#Syracuse Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Weisselberg indictment poses possible perils for Trump

President Trump wasn’t charged in the indictment that came down Thursday against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg . But that doesn’t mean the case doesn’t include some potentially dangerous legal implications for the former president. Court filings submitted by prosecutors alleged a pervasive scheme within...
POTUSNBC News

White House praises Sha'Carri Richardson while avoiding comment on her suspension

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday praised sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson as "an inspiring young woman," but sidestepped a question about whether President Joe Biden agreed with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's decision to suspend Richardson from the U.S. Olympic team for testing positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana.
Miami, FLCNN

The latest on the partial building collapse near Miami

Surfside mayor says remainder of collapsed condo could be demolished "as early as" Sunday. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said that the collapsed Champlain Towers South could be taken down “I think as early as tomorrow.”. “The fear was that the hurricane may take down the building for us, and take...
SportsABC News

Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test

American champion Sha'Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, spoke of her ban Friday on the “Today" show. She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson's spot in the 100.