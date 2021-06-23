Elton John bringing his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour to Syracuse Carrier Dome

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which began in 2018 and was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in 2022 and include a stop in central New York. On Wednesday, the rock legend revealed the final leg of concert dates that will close out his touring career. Among them: an 8 p.m. show Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Syracuse Carrier Dome, a booking that Syracuse University had teased on social media.