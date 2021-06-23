New Study From thredUP Shows Secondhand Clothing Is Displacing Fast Fashion
A year of living in a pandemic caused a shift in consumer behavior across industries. Predictions came mid-last year that sustainable clothing categories, particularly resale, would see a significant increase while shoppers looked to both sell their old items sitting at home and save money when buying new ones. Now, online consignment and thrift store thredUP’s 2021 Resale Report is here with data to prove these theories correct.www.adweek.com