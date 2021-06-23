Jennifer Aniston Says She's 'Buddies' with Ex Brad Pitt: 'There's No Oddness At All'
Jennifer Aniston has mastered the art of staying friends with exes. The Friends star, 52, recently reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt in September for a live table reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. On Wednesday, she told Howard Stern there was no awkwardness between them. "It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," Aniston said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, as she appeared alongside her Friends costars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.people.com