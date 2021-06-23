Cancel
Cuyahoga County, OH

Sale of Beachwood Medical Center is Cuyahoga County’s most expensive real estate deal this year: See the top 5

By Eric Heisig, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The sale of an outpatient surgical facility in Beachwood was the most expensive real estate transaction so far this year in Cuyahoga County. The Nashville-based Montecito Medical paid $58.3 million for the Beachwood Medical Center on Chagrin Boulevard in April, according to county property records. The 69,800 square-foot facility is operated by a company owned by Lake Health and University Hospitals.

