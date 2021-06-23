Sale of Beachwood Medical Center is Cuyahoga County’s most expensive real estate deal this year: See the top 5

So Bloomberg Opinion columnist Michael R. Strain thinks that a 7.8% average hourly wage increase from February 2020 to May 2021 nationally for retail, leisure and hospitality workers is “whopping” (”There are no ‘dead end’ jobs in the hot labor market,” June 30). If applied to the minimum wage in Ohio, currently $8.80 per hour, it would amount to about 69 cents, for a total of $9.49 per hour, hardly a living wage, even if someone worked 40 hours per week -- and most fast food workers are not hired for full-time work. Also, few have any benefits such as sick time. I find this opinion laughable.