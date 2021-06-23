Cancel
Hendry County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hendry by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hendry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COLLIER AND WEST CENTRAL HENDRY COUNTIES At 1240 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Felda, or 8 miles east of Lehigh Acres, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Felda and Keri. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
