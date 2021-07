Pittsboro, N.C. — Authorities are now looking for two armed men in Chatham County on Saturday after capturing two others linked to a high-speed chase. The search started after a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper engaged in a chase with another vehicle on Highway 64 during the morning. The vehicle chase ended on the highway about seven miles west of Pittsboro just before 8:30 a.m. Authorities said four men ran off and left the vehicle.