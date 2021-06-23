FORECAST: A nice Wednesday, but humidity and showers will return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Early showers this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies by the middle of the day. Temperatures will also remain comfortable as they slowly warm up into the upper 60s towards the beginning of the afternoon. Highs today will once again be below average, but warmer than yesterday. We will see highs reach the mid-70s, and it comes with much more sunshine. Low pressure off the East Coast, which brought us a cloudy day yesterday, will continue to move east and allow our skies to clear. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will remain in place for the majority of the evening but a few light showers will try to move in around 10 tonight. A bit of energy will move across Lake Ontario overnight and help pop up a few light showers. A better chance for showers will move in after midnight tonight, but a stray shower can not be ruled out towards the end of any fireworks displays tonight!